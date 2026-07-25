India extends rare invitation to Bangladesh PM Rahman for BRICS Summit

Dhaka: India has extended an invitation to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for the 18th BRICS Summit, to be held in New Delhi on September 12-13, where discussions are expected to centre on global cooperation, trade and sustainable development, according to local media reports. Addressing reporters on Thursday afternoon, Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received the invitation letter from India and forwarded it to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Despite not being a member or observer of the 11-member bloc, Bangladesh has been invited by India as a special guest, Bangladeshi media reported. This special gesture from India comes amid efforts by both countries to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation. The current BRICS members are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit. (IANS)

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