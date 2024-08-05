Bangladesh Protests: Death Toll Reaches 300, India Issues Advisory

DHAKA: At least 98 people died on Sunday during violent clashes in student protests against quota reforms in the country.
According to police and doctors, the total death toll has reached at least 300, AFP reported. India has advised its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh until further notice due to the ongoing student protests, which are calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.
The protests started last month after the Bangladesh High Court ruled to reinstate a 30 percent quota.
At least 98 people, including 14 policemen, were killed on Sunday, and hundreds of others were injured during renewed violent anti-government protests in Bangladesh over the past three days.
On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in various parts of the country to demonstrate against Sheikh Hasina's government, calling for the prime minister to resign and chanting "down with the autocrat."
During the protests, clashes broke out between the police and students, with security forces using tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the violent crowd.
According to the police, 14 policemen have been killed across the country during the protests. Thirteen were killed at Enayetpur police station in Sirajganj, and one was killed in Elliotganj, Comilla, PTI reported. Additionally, more than 300 policemen have been injured.
The students had protested in a similar way last month, during which several people were killed and injured. The demonstrations took an even uglier turn when the students set fire to the country's state broadcaster, a day after Hasina appeared on the network trying to calm the escalating clashes.
In response to the escalating situation, the Bangladesh government ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services in several parts of the country. The government also announced a three-day general holiday on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to ensure public safety.
The protests started last month after the Bangladesh High Court reinstated a quota system for government jobs, including a 30% reservation for families of veterans from the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.
This decision overturned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 2018 decision to scrap the quota. However, the Supreme Court suspended the High Court's order after the government appealed, scheduling a hearing for August 7 to address the government's challenge.
