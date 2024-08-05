Bangladesh Protests: Death Toll Reaches 300, India Issues Advisory

DHAKA: At least 98 people died on Sunday during violent clashes in student protests against quota reforms in the country.

According to police and doctors, the total death toll has reached at least 300, AFP reported. India has advised its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh until further notice due to the ongoing student protests, which are calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

The protests started last month after the Bangladesh High Court ruled to reinstate a 30 percent quota.

