Assam & UP CMs Set to Make Landmark Tripura Visit

GUWAHATI: The chief ministers of Assam and Uttar Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Yogi Adityanath, are going to visit Tripura on August 27 to open the new Shanti Kali Temple. The temple is in Barkathal village, which is in the Mohanpur sub-division of West district in Tripura.
Former Tripura MP Rebati Tripura spoke to reporters on Sunday about the event, saying that a review meeting was held to discuss the inauguration.
The meeting was led by Chittaranjan Maharaj, a Padma Shri awardee and Tripura’s spiritual leader. It was attended by Tripura's tribal welfare minister Bikas Debbarma, transport and tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and Rebati Tripura.
He said that a meeting was held at the Barkathal Shanti Kali Temple to discuss preparations for the inauguration on August 27.
The Tripura minister added that Chittaranjan Maharaj chaired the review meeting, and they discussed arrangements for the arrival of the Chief Ministers of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.
He also mentioned that Chittaranjan Maharaj invited the UP chief minister to visit Tripura during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.
He added that the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had already confirmed his attendance, and they were awaiting confirmation from the UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. He expressed confidence that Yogi Adityanath would also attend.
Meanwhile, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma from Tripura has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to establish a high-power committee to stop the increasing infiltration of foreign nationals into Tripura.
In the letter, MLA Debbarma expressed concern about the rising number of foreigners entering India through the India-Bangladesh border due to weak security. He specifically noted a significant rise in infiltration incidents in Tripura recently.
He stressed the need to identify and deport these foreigners to their home countries, similar to the actions taken in Jammu and Kashmir.
