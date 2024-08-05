Assam & UP CMs Set to Make Landmark Tripura Visit

GUWAHATI: The chief ministers of Assam and Uttar Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Yogi Adityanath, are going to visit Tripura on August 27 to open the new Shanti Kali Temple. The temple is in Barkathal village, which is in the Mohanpur sub-division of West district in Tripura.

Former Tripura MP Rebati Tripura spoke to reporters on Sunday about the event, saying that a review meeting was held to discuss the inauguration.

The meeting was led by Chittaranjan Maharaj, a Padma Shri awardee and Tripura’s spiritual leader. It was attended by Tripura's tribal welfare minister Bikas Debbarma, transport and tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and Rebati Tripura.