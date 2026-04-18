Bangladesh set to link Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to national grid this year

DHAKA: Bangladesh has announced that it will begin connecting nuclear power to the national grid within this year, marking a major step in its energy sector as the country faces an ongoing energy crisis driven by the West Asia situation.

According to officials, at least one unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi Upazila is expected to start supplying electricity to the national grid this year with national support, as the government moves to strengthen energy security and ensure a stable power supply.

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) has issued a commissioning licence to begin fuel loading activities for the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The approval was granted following assessments and observations by both national and international regulatory bodies.

On Thursday, BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan formally handed over the commissioning licence for Unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, along with relevant personnel authorisation, to M Moinul Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission.

The official inauguration of fuel loading activities for Unit-1 is expected to take place in the last week of April.

According to the plan, electricity generation from the first unit is expected to be added to the national grid within approximately three months of the start of fuel loading. After phased testing and capacity enhancement, full-capacity power transmission is targeted by December. “This progress of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is expected to play a vital role in ensuring the country’s energy security and promoting sustainable electricity generation,” the Bangladesh government said in a statement on Friday. (ANI)

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