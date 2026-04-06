‘Strike could trigger nuclear accident,’ WHO chief raises alarm over latest attacks on Iran power plant

Geneva: Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday raised alarm over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran.

Ghebreyesus said that a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations.

In a post on X, he said, "I join the IAEA in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations. With every passing day of this escalating conflict, the stakes and threats are raised higher and higher. We must de-escalate now. Peace is the best medicine."

The IAEA said that the site's physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments.

In a post on X, it said, "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site's physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported."

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA expressed deep concern about the reported incident.

In a post on X, the IAEA further said, "IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi expresses deep concern about the reported incident and says NPP sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment. Reiterating call for maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident, DG Grossi again stresses the paramount importance of adhering to the 7 pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict."

This comes after a projectile struck near the perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday morning, leading to the death of one security personnel member, according to the Iranian News Agency, Tasnim.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the incident did not damage the main parts of the plant, but it did damage an auxiliary building. The production is reported to be unaffected, as claimed by the news agency. (ANI)

Also Read: Iran war in perilous stage, peace is the best medicine: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus