Bangladesh’s DGFI under siege as ISI and Jamaat push for loyal security apparatus

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) in Bangladesh started off as a stooge of the ISI. It took part in several meetings with ISI officials and had originally planned to scale up infiltrations into India in a bid to create demographic changes.

At the behest of the ISI, the DGFI roped in the Jamaat-e-Islami to undertake this mission. However, the DGFI over the years worked closely with the Bangladesh army and carried out a successful war on terror.

The ISI was however unhappy with the turn of events as it had lost a strong partner in Bangladesh. In the last couple of years, the DGFI has successfully conducted operations against terror outfits and worked closely with the Indian Intelligence to fight the ULFA. More importantly, it managed to keep Bangladesh free of transnational terrorism.

This has not gone down well with the radical elements in Bangladesh and the ISI. The result today is that like the Bangladesh army, the Muhammad Yunus regime has begun dismantling the DGFI and seeks to replace it with an agency that would work closely with the ISI.

Yunus has been under pressure to replace the Bangladesh Army with the Islamic Revolution Army (IRA).

The Jamaat along the ISI want an army in Bangladesh similar to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This would mean, a new agency on the lines of the DGFI would work closely with the IRA. The IRA on the other hand would be loyal to the government rather than the nation.

The Yunus regime has also set in motion to dismantle the DGFI and ultimately the army. While the Yunus regime was quick to outlaw the Awami League by barring the party from contesting elections, it has also filed a chargesheet against several leaders and senior DGFI officials.

Former DGFI Director General Lt Gen (retd) Mohammad Akbar Hossain, former DG Maj Gen (retd) Saiful Abedin, Lt Gen (retd) Md Saiful Alam, former DG Lt Gen Tabrez Shams Chowdhury, former DG Maj Gen (retd) Hamidul Haque, Maj Gen Towhidul Islam, Maj Gen Sarwar Hossain among others has been named in a chargesheet accusing them of crimes against humanity. Incidentally Sheikh Hasina too has been named in the same chargesheet. (IANS)

