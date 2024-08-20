Bangladesh’s interim government plans national elections soon after reforms

Dhaka: Chief Adviser to the Bangladeshi interim government Muhammad Yunus has said a free, fair and participatory election will be arranged as soon as possible after bringing necessary reforms in the state system.

“We will hold a free, fair participatory election as soon as we can complete our mandate to carry out vital reforms in our election commission, judiciary, civil administration, security forces and media,” he told a meeting with diplomats in Dhaka on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yunus said the top priority of the interim government would be to bring the law and order situation under control.

“We will be close to normalcy within a short period of time, with the unwavering support of our people and patriotic armed forces. The police force has also resumed their operations,” he said.

He said the armed forces will continue to serve in aid of civil power as long as the situation warrants. “Our government remains pledge-bound to ensure the safety and security of all religious and ethnic groups.”

Yunus said the government will undertake robust and far-reaching economic reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and sustain growth, with priority attached to good governance and combating corruption and mismanagement.

“Our government will adhere to all international, regional and bilateral instruments it is a party to. Bangladesh shall continue to remain an active proponent of multilateralism, with the UN at the core. We look forward to maintaining and enhancing Bangladesh’s contributions to the UN peacekeeping operations,” Yunus said. He said the government will nurture friendly relations with all countries in the spirit of mutual respect understanding and shared interests. “We call upon our trade and investment partners to maintain their trust in Bangladesh for economic prosperity,” he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Hindu Raksha Dal Stages Protest in Nagaon Against Persecution of Hindus and Destruction of Temples in Bangladesh

Also Watch: