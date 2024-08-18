Hindu Raksha Dal Stages Protest in Nagaon Against Persecution of Hindus and Destruction of Temples in Bangladesh

NAGAON: The Hindu Raksha Dal of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha staged a protest against the indiscriminate killing as well as torture of Hindu citizens and destruction of temples and monasteries in conflict-torn Bangladesh at Nagaon on Saturday.

Besides, as part of protest on the issue, a protest rally was also organized at the Hindu Milan Mandir located in the small town here.

Sishir Maharaj, the in-charge director of the Nagaon - Nibukali center of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha, attended the event and strongly condemned the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. While addressing the occasion, he urged the central government to take steps to stop the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh so far. He also emphasized the need for all Hindus to unite at this time. Subsequently, a protest rally was taken out in the town.

The protesters shouted various slogans for unification of Hindus across the globe and appealed all to raise voice to stop destruction of temple and monasteries as well as to stop killing of Hindus in Bangladesh so far.

Over 500 participants including Sishir Maharaj, social worker Kartik Saha, and Prahlad Banik, president of the Nagaon Hindu Milan Mandir, participated in the stir.

