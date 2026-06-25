Bangladesh’s minority rights pledge under scrutiny after halt on Lord Ram statue construction

DHAKA: The suspension of the construction of the Lord Ram statue at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple in Palashbari Upazila of the Gaibandha district in Bangladesh reflects concerns that extend beyond the local setting, according to a latest report.

According to reports, the halt was not ordered by any court or official government directive, but was attributed by those involved to concerns over potential tensions. The temple committee has described the decision as being made in the interest of communal harmony, though some minority groups have expressed doubts and raised concerns about pressure and the lack of formal clarity.

The statue, reportedly about 80% complete, has remained unfinished since mid-June. The situation has drawn attention from minority rights organisations, which cite broader concerns about religious freedom and security for minority communities in Bangladesh. There have been protests and calls from student groups and others for construction to resume, along with demands for action over alleged earlier incidents related to the statue. The issue has also sparked wider debate about minority rights and religious tensions in the country. (IANS)

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