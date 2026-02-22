B’desh observes Language Martyrs’ Day; PM Tarique Rahman unveils commemorative stamps

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday unveiled commemorative postage stamps to mark Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, local media reported.

The stamps were released in the morning at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Tejgaon in the presence of several ministers and senior officials.

Prime Minister Rahman also paid tribute to the language martyrs, laying a wreath at the altar of the Shaheed Minar in Dhaka in memory of the martyrs of the Language Movement.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's tribute, President Mohammed Shahabuddin placed a wreath at the Shaheed Minar and stood in solemn silence in honour of the language martyrs.

Subsequently, cabinet members and other important dignitaries offered floral wreaths following the President and the Prime Minister, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

In a historic first, the leader of the Opposition and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's chief, Shafiqur Rahman, paid rich tributes to the 1952 Language Movement martyrs by placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar. (IANS)

Also Read: Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman outlines 180-day priority plan