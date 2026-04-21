Be the voice for our voiceless children: Minab tragedy victims’ families to Pope Leo XIV

TEHRAN: Families of victims of the deadly school attack in Iran's southern city of Minab have urged Pope Leo XIV to become "the voice of their voiceless children" and press for dialogue to achieve lasting peace, according to Press TV. In a letter addressed to the pontiff, relatives of schoolchildren killed in a "joint US-Israeli" military attack said his message of peace had "offered a healing touch to our broken hearts."

"The school massacre occurred on February 28, when a US military attack using Tomahawk missiles struck Shajare Tayyebe Elementary School in Iran's southern city of Minab, killing more than 170 children and teachers," Press TV reported. The families described the incident as "a direct result of the provocation and support of senseless warmongers who unleashed destruction upon our innocent children."

"Today, instead of feeling the warmth of our children's embrace, we are left to hold onto their charred bags and bloody journals," the letter said.

"Our children will never return home to build a brighter future, but it is the prayer of us grieving parents that your message to 'lay down the weapons' be heard, at a time when the United States and the Israeli regime fuel the flames of these atrocities with their excessive demands," it stated.

Appealing directly to the Pope, the families asked that the Pope be "the voice for our voiceless children", expressing hope that his influence could help create a world where no parent "is ever forced to whisper a nightly lullaby over the cold gravestone of their child." (ANI)

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