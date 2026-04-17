Pope Leo XIV calls for ‘unarmed peace’ amid rising tensions in West Asia

Vatican City: As US President Donald Trump continues his diatribe against Pope Leo XIV, in a strong appeal for global harmony amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Pope has urged the world to abandon violence and embrace a model of peace rooted in justice and compassion.

In a post on X, the Pope said, "Let us reject the logic of violence and war, and embrace peace founded on love and justice--an unarmed peace, not based on fear, threats or weapons."

He emphasised that true peace does not rely on coercion, adding, "This peace is disarming, because it is capable of resolving conflicts, opening hearts, and generating trust, empathy, and hope."

Reiterating his message, he declared, " I strongly reiterate: The world thirsts for #Peace! Enough of war and all the pain it causes through death, destruction, and exile!"

Despite facing intense criticism from his core Christian voter base, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) took another swipe at Pope Leo XIV, claiming that Iran has killed over 42,000 unarmed protesters after the Pontiff called for dialogue regarding the conflict with Iran.

Trump reiterated that it was 'unacceptable' for the US that Iran gets a nuclear bomb.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Earlier, Trump had refused to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pontiff, following his public criticism of the Pope's stance on Iran and domestic issues.

Trump described Pope Leo's positions as "wrong" and suggested that the pontiff would be "unhappy with the result" of his administration's policies, further intensifying political and diplomatic tensions.

"I won't apologise to Pope Leo. I think he's very weak on crime and other things," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Responding to these provocations on Monday, Pope Leo XIV underscored his commitment to spiritual advocacy over political friction, stating that he has no desire to engage in a confrontation with the US administration.

When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff remarked, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."

He further asserted his resolve to focus on global harmony, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."

The Pope maintained that his message remains grounded in faith rather than statecraft, warning that the Gospel should not be "abused" for political ends. (ANI)

Also Read: US Catholic Bishops Condemn Trump’s ‘Disparaging’ Attack on Pope Leo XIV as Divisive and Political