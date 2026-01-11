Beaten and humiliated, another Hindu youth dies in Bangladesh

DHAKA: As violence against minorities continues to mount across Bangladesh, another Hindu man died after consuming poison over a debt of 500 Bangladeshi Taka in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district, local media reported.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Joy Mohapatra, died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet.

Citing the deceased's cousin, Ayan Das, Bangladeshi Bengali media outlet Sylhet View 24 reported that Joy had purchased a mobile phone for 5,500 Taka from grocery shopkeeper Amirul Islam. He paid 2,000 Taka in cash and agreed to pay the balance in weekly installments of 500 Taka. Although he made the payments regularly, the final installment was delayed.

It is alleged that Joy went to Amirul Islam's shop Thursday to pay the installment but was beaten up, humiliated and had his mobile phone seized.

Ayan said that Joy admitted to consuming poison on Thursday evening. He was rushed to the Dirai Upazila Health Complex, and when his condition deteriorated, the on-duty doctor referred him to Sylhet.

Moni Rani Talukder, resident Medical Officer of Dirai Upazila Health Complex, said, "I was on duty at the time. As the patient's condition was critical, he was immediately referred to Sylhet." (IANS)

