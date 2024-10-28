Beijing condemns US-Taiwan arms sales, calls it violation of one-China principle

Beijing: China strongly condemned the recent USD1.988 billion arms deal between the United States and Taiwan, stating that it seriously violates the one-China principle.

China also condemned the arms deal, warning that it severely undermines China's sovereignty and national security, jeopardises China-US relations and destabilizes peace across the Taiwan Strait. It also cautioned that the sale sends a dangerously misleading signal to separatist forces advocating for Taiwan's independence.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson made the remarks after the US Defence Department announced on October 26 that the State Department has approved USD 1.988 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including the "National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems" and radar systems.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said, "The US arms sales to China's Taiwan region seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 communique of 1982. The sales seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and send a gravely wrong message to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious protests with the US." (ANI)

