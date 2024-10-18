Taiwan Reports Increased Chinese Military Incursions: PLA Aircraft and Naval Vessels Cross Taiwan Strait

Taipei: The Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan released a statement announcing that the Chinese military’s aircraft and naval vessels were found to be operating in Taiwan’s territory early in the morning on October 17.

In a post on the social media platform, X, the Ministry of National Defence attached maps and a press statement highlighting the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) activities in the waters and airspace of Taiwan.

“20 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s central and south-western air defense identification zone (ADIZ)”

In response to the Chinese activities, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence announced, “ Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities. “

The activities by Chinese vessels have seen a rise along Taiwan after PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command had announced a joint military exercise in the surrounding waters and airspace near Taiwan.

During the military exercises around Taiwan and its outlying islands, China deployed a record 125 aircraft, including its aircraft carrier Liaoning and various ships.

Taiwan has been seeing a record increased interference of Chinese vessels in its areas since the beginning of October, with the incursions becoming more frequent after October 10, which is celebrated as the National Day of Taiwan.

Taiwanese armed forces had registered a strong protest condemning the PLA’s “irrational and provocative actions”.

In recent years, there has been an increase in military activities by the PLA near Taiwan. This has raised alarms in Taiwan and among its allies. The Taiwan Strait is a crucial area for international shipping and trade. Any conflict in this region could have significant implications for global trade routes and security dynamics in Asia.

The China-Taiwan dispute revolves around Taiwan’s political status. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must ultimately reunite with the mainland, while Taiwan functions as a self-governing democracy with its own government, economy, and cultural identity.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has not dismissed the possibility of using force for reunification. Meanwhile, Taiwan, led by various political parties over time, has increasingly embraced its unique identity and resisted unification under Beijing’s terms. (ANI)

