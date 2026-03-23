Benjamin Netanyahu calls on world leaders to ‘join up’ with US-Israel war on Iran

Arad: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged global leaders to join with Israel and the United States’ war effort against Iran, citing recent attacks on Israeli territory as evidence of what he described as a growing global threat.

Speaking at the site of a missile strike by Iran in Israel’s Arad, Netanyahu said recent developments over the past 48 hours demonstrate that Iran poses a danger not only to Israel but also to the wider international community.

The Israeli PM stated that Iran has targeted civilian areas and key religious sites in Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. They’re doing that as a mass murder weapon. Luckily, no one was killed, but that’s due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians,” Netanyahu said. “Second, they fired on Jerusalem right next to the holy sites of the three monotheistic faiths, the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. And by dint of a miracle, again, none of them were hurt, but they were targeting the holy sites of the three major monotheistic religions,” he added. He further claimed that Iran had demonstrated long-range strike capabilities, including launching missiles over significant distances and targeting strategic routes, including maritime and energy corridors.

“They are putting everyone in their sights, and fourth, they’re stopping a maritime international route and energy route and trying to blackmail the entire world,” the Israeli PM said. “What more proof do you need that this regime that threatens the entire world has to be stopped? Israel and the United States are working together for the entire world. And it’s time to see the leaders of the rest of the countries join up. I’m happy to say that I can see some of them beginning to move in that direction, but more is needed,” he added. (ANI)

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