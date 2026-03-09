Benjamin Netanyahu says attack on Iran to continue with ‘full force’

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a live broadcast statement that Israel’s attack on Iran will continue with “full force and uncompromising momentum.” Israel has a well-prepared plan with many surprises to undermine “Iranian regime” and “enable change,” Netanyahu said on Saturday. Addressing the Iranian people, he said, “The moment of truth is approaching. We do not seek to divide Iran, but to liberate it and live with it in peace.” He condemned the United Nations for “condemning us without reason in our just war against Iran’s murderous proxies in Gaza and doing nothing about the massacre in Iran.” He also demanded that the Lebanese government enforce the ceasefire agreement and disarm Hezbollah, Xinhua news agency reported. “If you do not do this, Hezbollah’s aggression will have disastrous consequences for Lebanon,” he warned. (IANS)

