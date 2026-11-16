Benjamin Netanyahu urges unity government to confront Iran nuclear threat

JERUSALEM: Israel's Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his call for a national unity government, warning that Iran was rebuilding its nuclear program and that only a broad coalition could eliminate the threat to Israel.

In a prerecorded address on Saturday (local time), Netanyahu urged his political rival Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel's next government, to enter coalition negotiations without preconditions.

"The Iranian regime, which seeks Israel's destruction, is once again working to revive its nuclear program," Netanyahu said. "We must remove this existential threat once and for all."

Netanyahu said a national unity government could guarantee Israel's security for years to come and expand regional peace agreements.

The remarks followed a security briefing Netanyahu held with Eisenkot on Thursday.

Netanyahu's right-wing coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the October election. Eisenkot, a former military chief, was given 28 days by President Isaac Herzog to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension. Netanyahu will remain caretaker prime minister until a new government takes office.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu called for the formation of a national unity government, asserting that the country must remain united in the face of what he described as a growing threat from Iran.

Speaking after the first session of Israel's newly elected parliament, Netanyahu warned that the country could soon come under intense international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the continuation of its current regime, which he accused of posing an existential threat to Israel.

"In the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us," Netanyahu said.

However, his remarks drew an immediate and strong reaction from former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief Gadi Eisenkot, who accused the caretaker Prime Minister of using an important state occasion to further his political interests. Describing Netanyahu's speech as "shameful", Eisenkot questioned his suitability to continue holding office. (IANS)