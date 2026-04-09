Ready to resume war on Iran: Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first briefing since the two-week ceasefire with the US-Iran, signalled that the truce remains fragile, asserting that it is not the end and that Israel retains the option to resume military action if its objectives are not met. Emphasising a cautious stance, Netanyahu stated that Israel is prepared to "return to battle at any moment" if necessary.



Although, he stressed that the ceasefire agreement was reached “in full cooperation” with Israel, dismissing any suggestion that the country was informed at the last minute. At the same time, Netanyahu made it clear that the understanding with Iran does not extend to Hezbollah, warning that Israeli forces will “continue to strike them” despite the pause in hostilities with Tehran. (Agencies)

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