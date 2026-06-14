Bharat Innovates 2026: India wins Silicon Valley’s innovation recognition

Washington: India’s innovation ecosystem has earned growing recognition in Silicon Valley over the past five years, driven by a surge in startups, artificial intelligence (AI) ventures and increased global investment, entrepreneur and investor Shashi Tripathi said ahead of the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ summit in France.

Speaking to IANS, Tripathi said India has made remarkable progress in AI, technology and innovation, significantly enhancing its global reputation. The summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, will feature 100 Indian startups selected through a competitive process, highlighting India’s emergence as a major innovation hub.

Tripathi noted that Silicon Valley’s perception of India has evolved beyond its traditional strength in IT services. Indian entrepreneurs are now making strides in sectors such as AI, fintech, retail technology, health technology, advanced engineering and space innovation. He said new technologies and business models are being developed across the country, creating fresh opportunities for growth.

The innovation boom has also attracted substantial international investment. According to Tripathi, major technology firms and venture capital investors from Silicon Valley are increasingly backing Indian startups, reflecting confidence in the country’s expanding innovation landscape.

He attributed much of this progress to a cultural shift that has made entrepreneurship a viable career choice for young people. Unlike earlier generations, many students today are launching startups even before completing their education. He stressed that greater acceptance of failure has encouraged risk-taking and innovation among aspiring entrepreneurs.

Tripathi described the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ summit as an important platform for international collaboration, enabling startups to connect with global investors, markets and technology ecosystems. He praised the quality of the participating startups and credited Prime Minister Modi for fostering India’s startup ecosystem and expanding opportunities beyond major metropolitan centres.

While applauding India’s achievements, Tripathi said the country must continue pursuing ambitious innovation projects through stronger collaboration among government, industry and academic institutions, particularly the IITs, which have played a key role in nurturing technology leaders and startup founders. (IANS)

Also Read: India did right by bringing attention of US to loss of citizens’ lives in Gulf: Harsh Shringla