India did right by bringing attention of US to loss of citizens’ lives in Gulf: Harsh Shringla

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has welcomed any development that could reduce or end the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying it would benefit regional stability, global trade and India’s interests.

Speaking to ANI, Shringla described the deaths of three Indian nationals in the Strait of Hormuz as a tragic incident and said India acted appropriately by formally raising the matter with US authorities through a diplomatic demarche.

He noted that India is closely monitoring the situation due to the presence of around nine million Indians in the Gulf region, as well as Indian seafarers operating through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Shringla said reopening the Gulf shipping corridor and ensuring the safe movement of crude oil, LNG and LPG tankers would help restore trade and commerce, while reducing risks to energy supplies. He added that any easing of tensions could also help contain inflationary pressures and prevent shortages linked to the conflict. (ANI)

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