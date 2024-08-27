Biden’s Middle East approach risks WW3: Former US President Donald Trump

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration’s efforts concerning the situation in the Middle East and stressed that they should not have a third world war.

Questioning the Biden administration on who is negotiating for the US in the Middle East, he said US President Joe Biden is sleeping on a beach in California while Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a campaign bus tour with her running mate and Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz.

In a post on X, Trump stated, “Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East? Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick. Let’s not have World War lll, because that’s where we’re heading!”

Trump’s statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israeli military pre-emptive strikes against what it said were “terror targets in Lebanon” after it claimed to have identified Hezbollah as “preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.”

Hezbollah rejected the allegations, terming them “baseless”. In response, Hezbollah responded with strikes of its own, which it called the “first phase” of its response to Israel. It has termed the salvo a “complete success”, CNN reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said, “There will be no future under Comrade Kamala Harris, because she will take us into a Nuclear World War III! She will never be respected by the Tyrants of the World!”

He made the remarks after Harris in her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) spoke about the war in Gaza, The Washington Post reported. Trump took to his Truth Social account to make statements against Harris over her speech.

In her address, Harris said, “I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused,” Harris said, also stressing the widespread suffering of Palestinians, according to The Washington Post report.

Around 100 Israeli Air Force fighter jets have struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels aimed at northern and central Israel, according to a statement issued by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday. The fighter jets targeted more than 40 Hezbollah launch areas.

The IDF stated that they would defend their civilians and Israel. In a post on X, the Israeli Defense Forces said, “Approx. 100 IAF fighter jets struck and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel. More than 40 Hezbollah launch areas were struck. We will do whatever is needed to defend our civilians and the State of Israel.” (ANI)

