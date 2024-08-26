US: Donald Trump Vows to Add Elon Musk to Cabinet in 2024 Comeback

GUWAHATI: During an interview with Shawn Ryan on 'The Shawn Ryan Show' recently, former US President Donald Trump outlined his future administration and the role Tesla CEO Elon Musk might play.

Trump indeed said that he would have liked to appoint Musk to his cabinet, but turned him down because he didn't think he had the time to take on the responsibilities of such a position with all his other commitments.

Trump respected Musk's expertise, more so in AI, and felt that the billionaire could still contribute a great deal. He expressed that even though Musk was ready to serve, he had too many businesses that would make it hard for him to handle cabinet responsibilities.

Trump also offered an indication that Musk would have a voice, particularly on AI, even if not inside the cabinet.

Trump said he doesn't want the US to get left behind in AI, especially by China. He said it in context with the fact that America needs to get ahead in AI and if America fails to do so, 'in all fairness,' China will.

He added that presently, China was working on a very big energy project, whereas America doesn't seem to have anything like that in the pipeline.

Trump described Musk as an "interesting character" and a "genius," pontificating that the country must "treat people like that with great respect." He went on to flatter Musk, trying to show he admired how smart and pro-American Musk was. He said, "Musk is ready to trim the fat, and he knows.".

Trump called the coming election pivotal, saying, "We need to win this election. November 5 could be the most crucial day in our country's history. If the country goes in the wrong direction with this election, I believe it's doomed."

He also referred to how popular the recent podcast episode was aired with Musk, citing enormous viewership. Trump said he was told that it had hundreds of millions of listeners, possibly the biggest audience ever, with some estimates as high as 750 million.