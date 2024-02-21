Bihar: 9 Killed, 5 Injured in Lakhisarai Accident; PM Modi Condoles Death

LAKHISARAI: In a tragic incident, nine people lost their lives, and five others were left injured in a road accident on Wednesday.

The police reported that the tragedy occurred as they were returning from a wedding ceremony. A collision between a truck and a tempo occurred head-on at Biharaura village along the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road in the early hours of the morning.

The passengers in the auto, who were from Jamalpur in the Munger district, were on their way to Lakhisarai railway station after finishing catering work in Sikandra. They had hired the auto in Sikandra for their trip to Munger.