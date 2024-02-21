Bihar: 9 Killed, 5 Injured in Lakhisarai Accident; PM Modi Condoles Death

LAKHISARAI: In a tragic incident, nine people lost their lives, and five others were left injured in a road accident on Wednesday.
The police reported that the tragedy occurred as they were returning from a wedding ceremony. A collision between a truck and a tempo occurred head-on at Biharaura village along the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road in the early hours of the morning.
The passengers in the auto, who were from Jamalpur in the Munger district, were on their way to Lakhisarai railway station after finishing catering work in Sikandra. They had hired the auto in Sikandra for their trip to Munger.
The injured were rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for immediate medical attention. The majority of the victims were recognized as residents of Jamalpur in the Munger district of the state.
The auto driver, identified as Manoj, succumbed to his injuries in the unfortunate accident.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the tragic accident. He also wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured individuals.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "The road accident that happened in Lakhisarai, Bihar is very sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery of all the injured."
"Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," the post added.
Furthermore, the deceased include Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, most of whom are from Munger.
According to reports, police stated that the incident occurred around 3 am. The truck has been seized and an investigation into the matter is underway.
