Assam To Experience Thunderstorm, Rain: IMD

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati also stated that a cyclonic circulation lie over Assam and other Northeastern states at 1.5 km above mean sea level on Day 2.

“Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind with speed reaching up to (30-40) kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura,” the RMC stated in a release.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecasted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim on February 21, and in Gangetic West Bengal on February 22, 2024.

Additionally, there is a prediction of hailstorms occurring in isolated areas over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on February 21, and over Gangetic West Bengal on February 22, 2024.