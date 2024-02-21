Assam To Experience Thunderstorm, Rain: IMD

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted rainfall with isolated thunderstorm activity expected over Northeast and adjacent East India until February 23, 2024.
The weather department stated in a statement that a cyclonic circulation is present over Assam and the surrounding areas in the lower troposphere.
Additionally, there is a likelihood of high moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal over East and Northeast India during the next two to three days.
The IMD report read: “Under this influence, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning over Arunachal Pradesh during February 21-23, Assam and Meghalaya on February 23 and with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 21 and 22; and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during February 24 to 27; over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 24 and 25, 2024. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during February 21 - 23; over Assam, Nagaland on February 22, 2024”.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati also stated that a cyclonic circulation lie over Assam and other Northeastern states at 1.5 km above mean sea level on Day 2.
“Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind with speed reaching up to (30-40) kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura,” the RMC stated in a release.
Meanwhile, the IMD forecasted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim on February 21, and in Gangetic West Bengal on February 22, 2024.
Additionally, there is a prediction of hailstorms occurring in isolated areas over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on February 21, and over Gangetic West Bengal on February 22, 2024.
ALSO WATCH: