Birthday of new Bangladesh: Yunus after casting vote in general elections

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus cast his vote in the 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday, describing the day as one of "great joy", calling it "the birthday of the new Bangladesh", local media reported.

Addressing reporters after voting at Gulshan Model High School and College in Dhaka, Yunus urged citizens to take part in both the parliamentary election and the referendum.

In a nationwide address a day before the polls, Yunus called the election a "critical moment" in the country's political history.

"This landmark referendum and national parliamentary election will be regarded as a unique and significant chapter in Bangladesh's political history," Bangladeshi media outlet bdnews24 quoted Yunus as saying.

Bangladesh held its parliamentary elections on Thursday, nearly 18 months after the collapse of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule following massive nationwide protests.

The country has since been governed by an interim administration led by Yunus, during which Bangladesh witnessed continued protests, the rise of hardline Islamic groups, and escalating violence against minorities. (IANS)

