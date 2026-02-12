Dhaka’s streets turn black-and-white as Bangladesh goes to poll today

Dhaka: Bangladesh is set to hold its 13th national parliamentary election alongside a concurrent national referendum on February 12, with schools and public buildings across the country, including in the capital Dhaka, being converted into polling stations as per established tradition.

An elementary school in Dhaka's Mirpur area, Ananda Niketan Government Primary School, exemplifies this practice by serving as a polling centre to enable voter access. In adherence to Election Commission guidelines, the campaign period featured only black-and-white posters, with candidates using ropes to hang them instead of attaching them directly to walls, which is prohibited under election laws. This has given Dhaka's streets a distinctly monochromatic appearance.

Authorities said preparations have been finalised to ensure a peaceful voting process, with results expected to be declared on Friday, February 13.

The polls come 18 months after a massive student-led uprising in 2024 that led to the resignation of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the end of Awami League dominance, raising expectations for enhanced accountability and democratic reforms.

Following a vigorous 20-day official campaign that ended yesterday, the focus has shifted to single-day voting for more than 12.77 crore eligible voters across 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats, with one seat deferred due to a candidate's death.

Voters will also decide in a national referendum on the July National Charter, which outlines substantial constitutional and institutional reforms.

In a televised national address, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus urged citizens to make election day the "birthday of a new Bangladesh," stressing that their participation would shape the nation's future, The Daily Star reported.

A total of 42,779 polling stations have been established nationwide, with voting scheduled from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without interruption. The electorate comprises 6.48 crore men and 6.28 crore women.

A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 registered political parties are in the fray, along with 273 independents, including 20 women. Additionally, 63 women are contesting on party tickets.

Ballot papers are being distributed to polling centres under tight security, with authorities confirming that logistical arrangements are complete.

The Election Commission expressed confidence in the prevailing law and order situation.

"We are satisfied with the law and order situation as it stands. It would have been better if the isolated incidents that occurred had not happened. However, we are in a better position now than at any time in the past," Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah stated during a press briefing, as reported by The Daily Star.

He cautioned that "evil forces" might still attempt disruptions and called on political parties, candidates, and supporters to uphold peace.

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam described a three-layered security arrangement involving static forces at polling stations, mobile patrols, and rapid-response units.

He specified that 1,57,805 police personnel will manage primary election security, supplemented by 29,798 additional officers, taking the total deployment to 1,87,603. International observers have offered a broadly optimistic assessment of the pre-poll environment. The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) described the atmosphere as "very positive."

"We have been speaking both to candidates and authorities in all districts and regions across the country, and the general atmosphere is very positive and hopeful," Chief Observer Ivars Ijabs remarked, according to The Daily Star. (ANI)

