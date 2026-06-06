BRICS nations discuss pathways for tech firms to access public markets at SPIEF

MOSCOW: Accelerated growth of technology companies across BRICS nations could boost annual gross domestic product (GDP) by as much as US$656 billion, while deeper cooperation among member countries could generate an additional economic impact exceeding US$2.7 trillion per year, according to a report jointly prepared by Russia’s Ministry of Finance and the Central University.

The findings were presented by Ilya Ivaninsky, Director of the Center for Business Education and Analytics at Central University, during a round table discussion on Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Ivaninsky noted that IPOs serve as a key mechanism through which economic growth translates into investment opportunities. According to the report, BRICS countries accounted for nearly 50 per cent of global technology company IPOs in 2025, although around 90 per cent of these listings were concentrated in China and India.

Participants discussed ways to increase the market capitalisation of technology firms across BRICS economies. Russia, which aims to raise its stock market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio to 66 per cent under a presidential directive, views capital market development as a major driver of economic growth, as reported by TV BRICS.

Officials highlighted the importance of developing alternative financial market infrastructure within BRICS. (ANI)

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