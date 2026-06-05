Taiwan President urges China to confront Tiananmen crackdown on 37th anniversary

TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Thursday demanded that China "face up" to the Tiananmen Square Massacre on its 37th anniversary and acknowledge the loss of lives caused by Beijing's Army in response to people's fight to express their opinions freely. In his statement shared on Facebook, he expressed hope that China initiates reconciliation and dialogue, where people can freely express their views and people of different stances and generations can participate in public decision-making.

Recalling the incident, he said, "Thirty-seven years is enough time for a baby to grow into an adult, start a family, and embark on their own path to success. But 37 years ago today, thousands of young people in the prime of their lives, full of ideals and aspirations, were mercilessly shot and crushed by the army and tanks on the streets of Beijing, Tiananmen Square, and throughout China."

"Those who were shot and crushed back then were not only the lives and youth of those who participated in the democracy movement, but also the aspirations and practices of an entire generation in China for freedom and democracy," he added.

Lai Ching-te stressed that the strength of a democratic nation does not depend on grand narratives or top-down dominant themes, but it comes from the diverse views of its people and their united will. He stressed that a sound government and society should make efforts to support the next generation, enabling them to live better lives than they did, instead of using violence, surveillance, or other means to stifle their dreams and erase their opinions.

"A truly great nation should not be obsessed with powerful ships and cannons or engage in militarism, but should be tolerant of different voices, protect the people's right to pursue their dreams, and have the courage to face the wounds of history," Lai Ching-te said in a statement posted on Facebook. (IANS)

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