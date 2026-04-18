Britain, France announce ‘defensive’ mission to protect Strait of Hormuz navigation

NEW YORK: Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday his country and France would lead a “defensive” mission to protect navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. He said the mission would be “strictly peaceful” and ensure the Strait should not have tolls and must remain completely free. Starmer was speaking at a news conference as representatives of about 50 countries met in person and virtually on free access for shipping through the Strait. India was invited, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed, adding that information about the country’s role and participation in the meeting would be released later.

The closure of the Strait, through which 20 per cent of the world’s fossil fuel travels, has hit the global economy hard. Starmer said there would be a follow-up meeting next week in London to work out the modalities. Iran’s announcement that the Strait would be open to commercial traffic during the ceasefire caught leaders in Paris by surprise. France’s President Emmanuel Macron said the countries at the Paris meeting demanded “full immediate and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by all parties”. They opposed any attempt to privatise the Strait or to impose tolls on ships passing through it. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who were at the news conference alongside Starmer and Macron, said their countries would contribute to the peaceful patrol. (IANS)

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