British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron hails India-UK trade deal

NEW DELHI: British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Thursday hailed the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) slated to come into force from July 15, 2026, as "historic", recognising it as an opportunity for the economic benefit of both nations. Announced after a breakthrough between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7 Summit, the deal aims to double bilateral trade to $100-$120 billion by 2030.

Speaking with ANI, the High Commissioner emphasised that the deal will be effective less than a year after it was signed, calling it the "fastest trade deal" put into force by the nations.

She said that the deal assumes significance amid a "complicated time" globally, adding that it will help benefit several sectors, including textiles, footwear, and cars, among others.

"This is a really historic moment. The UK-India free trade deal will go into force on the 15th of July this year. That's less than a year after it was signed in the presence of our two prime ministers at Chequers last summer. It's the fastest we've ever put a trade deal into force. And that's important because we just see the importance of this relationship. This is a real opportunity for both of our countries to see the economic benefit from this kind of trade deal at a complicated time in the world. So we want to get it into force as soon as possible. There are textile sectors and the footwear. I can think of whiskey. I can think of cars. So many sectors are going to benefit," she said. (ANI)

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