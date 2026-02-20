Former British Prince Andrew arrested over public office misconduct in Epstein probe

LANDAN: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on allegations of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police issued a statement in which it said, "As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not name the arrested man, per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active, so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court." Andrew has been arrested on his 66th birthday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. We must protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "Anybody who has any information should testify. So, whether it's Andrew or anyone else, anyone who has got relevant information should come forward to the relevant body; in this particular case, we're talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases. Anybody who has information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are. One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and this principle must be applied across the board. That is the principle. It's a long-standing principle, it's a very important principle of our country, our society, and it applies, and it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case."

Photographs taken shortly after 8 am on Thursday showed unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. Authorities have been examining claims that Mountbatten-Windsor, previously known as Prince Andrew, passed confidential information to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK's trade envoy. Thames Valley Police has earlier confirmed it was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to Britain by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, along with accusations that he disclosed sensitive material to the disgraced financier while serving in his trade role. (Agencies)

Also Read: Naomi Campbell's Deep Ties with Jeffrey Epstein Revealed