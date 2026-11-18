WASHINGTON: A Hindu temple in California's Silicon Valley has reported another break-in, apparently its third in about three years, prompting an appeal to Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna for help with the investigation and security.

The Shiv Durga Temple of Bay Area in Santa Clara said in a message to devotees, shared publicly, that someone had broken in at about 4 a.m. on Sunday (local time). The temple said it was working with local law enforcement and assessing its losses. "It is with a heavy heart we would like to share the news that our temple was broken into once again early this morning around 4 a.m.," the notice said.

"While we are deeply frustrated by these recurring instances and challenges, our faith remains unshaken. We are currently working closely with local law enforcement to investigate the situation, and we are in the process of assessing the losses," it added. The message was published on X by Ritesh Tandon, an Indian American Republican who has unsuccessfully contested California's 17th Congressional District, which Khanna represents. (IANS)