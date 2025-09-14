Calls for peaceful resistance grow as tensions escalate in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK)

London: Shabir Choudhry, a political activist and writer from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), in a recent address, raised serious concerns over the escalating tensions in PoJK, warning against violent uprisings and calling for a peaceful and strategic approach to resistance. Speaking from London, Choudhry criticised inflammatory rhetoric and urged activists to avoid crossing “red lines” that could provoke severe retaliation from Pakistani authorities.

Shabir Choudhry, in his recent video released on YouTube, referring to the recent speech by Sardar Aman involving the JKLF and Poonch protests, condemned the use of harsh language and called on the Action Committee and other stakeholders to act responsibly. He stated that even during conflict, Islamic teachings prohibit violence against civilians and non-combatants, emphasising the need to preserve human rights and avoid unnecessary bloodshed. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK): Retired government employees hold protest

Also Watch: