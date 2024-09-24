Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK): Retired government employees hold protest

Muzaffarabad: Retired government workers in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir staged a protest outside the Secretariat in Muzaffarabad organised by the Pensioners Association.

The demonstrators expressed their outrage over the IMF-mandated ban on family pensions. During the protest, the demonstrators passionately articulated their outrage and urgency regarding the government’s decision to terminate pensions for widowed women, highlighting the dire situation many of these vulnerable individuals face amidst escalating economic challenges and rising inflation. The protesters underscored that these cuts leave them exposed to financial instability, further exacerbating their hardships in an already precarious environment.

Raja Mumtaz, a representative of the Pensioners Association, articulated the protesters’ key demands.

Elaborating on the demands raised by retired employees, he said, “Our two demands are of utmost importance. First, we insist that the pensions for widowed daughters, which have been halted, be reinstated. We estimate there are around 200 to 250 cases of vulnerable women affected by this decision, some of whom are here with us today.”

“Secondly, we are requesting the release of the pending 10 percent amount for the period from April 22 to June 30. This is crucial for our financial stability. Additionally, we seek an increase in the pensions of university employees to reflect their years of dedicated service. We are here today to advocate for these essential rights,” he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Protester Fahab Hameed Kiyani in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) decries prison torture

Also Watch: