Caltech graduate Cole Thomas Allen named suspect in White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

Washington: The man accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has emerged as a highly educated but deeply puzzling figure, with a background that has shocked those who knew him. Cole Thomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, has been identified by authorities as the suspect in the shooting that wounded a Secret Service officer and triggered a massive security response. Allen is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology, one of the most prestigious scientific institutions in the United States. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 2017 and later completed a master’s degree in computer science in 2025.

He worked as a tutor at a private education company, where he was recognised as “teacher of the month” in December 2024, according to a company post.

Allen also pursued interests in software and game development, creating physics-based video games and describing himself as an independent developer.

Those who knew him expressed disbelief. “I’m in shock,” said George Daghlian, a former classmate. “I’m so sorry to hear that.” A former teammate described him as “borderline genius” and said he was “really, really smart,” adding that Allen “didn’t have to study. It would just come to him.”

The same person said Allen was “probably the most gentle person on the team,” making the allegations even more surprising.

Authorities say Allen legally purchased firearms in recent years, including a shotgun and a semi-automatic pistol. He is believed to have travelled by train from California to Washington via Chicago before checking into the hotel where the dinner was being held. Investigators have said he was carrying multiple weapons when he rushed a security checkpoint and opened fire. Officials have not confirmed a motive but said preliminary findings suggest he may have been targeting members of the Trump administration. The suspect has been described by Trump as a “lone wolf” and a “very sick person.” Allen is expected to face federal charges, including assault on a federal officer and firearm-related offences, with additional charges possible.

The incident has raised broader questions about how individuals with no prior criminal record and strong academic backgrounds can become involved in acts of violence.

Mass shootings in the United States have often involved individuals with varied personal histories, and investigators typically examine psychological, ideological and social factors in such cases. Authorities said the investigation into Allen’s background, online activity and motivations is ongoing. (IANS)

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