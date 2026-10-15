Canada and India Accelerate Trade Talks to Finalize Deal by Year-End

Ottawa: Canada and India are intensifying negotiations for a comprehensive trade agreement following the fifth round of talks in Ottawa, with ministers from the two countries reviewing progress as they seek to conclude a deal before the end of the year.

Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi this week, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, which has brought a large Canadian business delegation to Mumbai and Bengaluru to explore investment opportunities and commercial partnerships.

According to the Canadian government, the ministers discussed the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), building on the fifth round held in Ottawa from October 5 to 9. "The two countries are intensifying their efforts to conclude a mutually beneficial agreement," Global Affairs Canada said. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi, Mark Carney to Strengthen India-Canada Ties