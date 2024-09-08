Canada announces military assistance for Ukraine

Ottawa: Canada has announced additional military assistance for Ukraine. Canada will donate and transport 80,840 additional CRV-7 rocket motors and 1,300 warheads to Ukraine, Minister of National Defence Bill Blair said on Friday in a statement.

The additional rocket motors, which followed Canada’s initial delivery of 2,160 CRV-7 rocket motors, are being prepared for shipment to Poland and will arrive in the coming months, said the statement.

Canada will also be donating 970 surplus C6 machine guns and 10,500 surplus 9mm pistols from its inventory, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response to a specific request from Ukraine, Blair also announced that Canada will donate decommissioned chassis from 29 M113s and 64 Coyote LAVs which will be repurposed or used for spare parts by Ukraine.

Since 2022, Canada has committed 4.5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.3 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine. (IANS)

Also read: Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani dismisses Western accusations of alleged role in Ukraine crisis (sentinelassam.com)