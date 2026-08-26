Canada Escalates Rhetoric, Weighs Tough Countermeasures as New US Tariffs Hit $20 Billion in Goods

OTTAWA: Canadian political leaders stepped up their rhetoric in response to the latest US tariff threats.

Speaking in Quebec, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would be willing to talk if Washington changed tack. “When the Americans go to the negotiating table first, with the right attitude toward our industries and in a true partnership, of course we’ll come to the negotiating table,” he said.

Carney added that he would not accept the attitude that “Canada is a subsidiary of the United States,” or that the country should be disadvantaged relative to the United States, reports Xinhua news agency.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne urged a firm stance during consultations in Montreal. “At some point you have to say enough is enough,” Champagne said, indicating that federal support is on the way for businesses hit by 50 percent tariffs.

Champagne emphasized ongoing work to build a resilient economy, stating, “Plan A has always been to build a strong Canadian economy, to remove interprovincial trade barriers, to diversify our economy and to do big things in our country.”

Former prime minister Jean Chretien urged Ottawa to hit back with export taxes on critical commodities such as energy, oil, natural gas, and potash. “If we want to stay upright, we have to hit where it hurts,” Chretien said. “That’s where we should tax. The advantage of an export tax is it’s not us who pays, it’s the Americans.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also took an assertive stance, calling for all available countermeasures to be deployed. Ford warned that Canada must be ready to cut off electricity and critical mineral exports to the United States if trade relations worsen.

“I’ll cut them off,” Ford said regarding mineral shipments. “You won’t get a grain of sand out of Ontario.”

The 50-per cent US tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods took effect just after midnight Saturday, after extended trade negotiations between the two countries collapsed. Carney earlier said retaliatory tariffs would take effect starting September 8. (IANS)

Also Read: US-Canada trade war escalates as Donald Trump announces 50% tariffs