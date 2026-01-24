Canadian PM Mark Carney rejects Donald Trump's claim of US dependence

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Canada relies on the United States for its existence.

Speaking in Quebec City, Carney emphasized Ottawa's sovereignty and addressed Trump's comments after returning from Switzerland without meeting with the US president, Xinhua news agency reported. On Wednesday, Trump said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that "Canada lives because of the United States."

"Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership. In the economy, in security and in rich cultural exchange," Carney said. "But Canada doesn't live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadian."

Trump also reiterated his ambition to control Greenland, which threatens to tear apart relations with several of its closest allies, as Washington's relationship with Europe faces a hostile transition under Trump's leadership of the US superpower.

Trump proclaimed America as an "economic engine on the planet" and slammed Europe, saying parts of the continent were "not recognizable." (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Canadian government unequivocally stands against terrorism’ Says Mark Carney