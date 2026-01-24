US President Donald Trump says Putin, Zelenskyy want deal, cites complex war

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump said the main obstacle to a Ukraine-Russia agreement remains the same factors that have stalled talks for months, describing the conflict as complex and insisting it was not his war.

"Look, this is a war. This Biden's war. This isn't my war," Trump said when asked about the hold-up in reaching a deal. "This is a war that should have never happened, but it's complex, because you have beats and bounds, you have streets, you have rivers, you have everything," he told reporters abroad Air Force One on his way back from Davos to Washington.

Trump said disputes over territory and boundaries have prolonged the fighting. "Where does it end? So it's a little bit complicated," he said, adding that similar issues had arisen in other conflicts he claimed to have resolved quickly. "I got them done fast in days, and this one is just going on."

The president said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now appear open to an agreement, though he stopped short of predicting a breakthrough. "I'm not making any predictions. There are no changes," Trump said. "I think that President Putin would like to make a deal. I think that President Zelenskyy would like to make a deal."

Trump said Zelenskyy traveled to meet him and conveyed his desire to reach an agreement. "He said he'd like to make a deal," Trump said. "Because people know the parameters. It's not like, you know, we're discussing things that have been discussed for six or seven months." (IANS)

Also Read: Most prestigious board ever: Donald Trump expresses optimism on Gaza Board of Peace