Childbirths in South Korea hit another low in January: Report

SEOUL: The number of babies born in South Korea fell to a record low for any January this year, data showed on Wednesday, deepening woes about the country’s demographic picture due to rapid ageing and ultra-low birth rate.

A total of 21,442 babies were born in January 2024, down 7.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. It marked the lowest figure for any January since the statistics agency began compiling related data in 1981, Yonhap news agency reported.

The decline has also accelerated in recent years from a 1 per cent on-year fall in January 2022 and a 5.7 per cent decline in January 2023.

In January 2000, newborns stayed over 60,000 but fell below 50,000 in 2002 before sliding further to the 30,000 level in 2016.

The report said the January figure has hovered around the 20,000 level since 2020. In terms of monthly readings, it marked the first time since March 2023 that the number of newborn babies rose to the 20,000 level, and the country usually logs a larger number of newborns in January, according to the agency.

South Korea is experiencing grim demographic changes, as many young people opt to postpone or give up on getting married or having babies in line with changing social norms and lifestyles, as well as facing high home prices, a tough job market, and an economic slowdown. (IANS)

