China accused of using espionage to deepen overseas influence

TAIPEI: China has shifted its influence and espionage tactics into what officials describe as "legal gray zones," prompting a senior Taiwanese judge to urge closer cooperation between Taipei and Washington to counter Beijing's growing transnational activities, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, speaking at a discussion organised by the Hudson Institute's China Center in Washington, Taipei District Court National Security Division Judge Hsu Kai-hsieh said Chinese intelligence operations have changed significantly over the past decade.

Beijing has moved away from focusing primarily on highly classified military secrets and is increasingly collecting lower-level information that can still provide strategic advantages.

Hsu said Chinese operatives now seek details such as military catering arrangements, routine training schedules, and other operational information, rather than targeting only weapons systems or radar technology. He added that social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn, have become inexpensive tools for identifying and recruiting military personnel and government officials. Rather than targeting isolated individuals, Chinese networks are now attempting to build broader, more resilient infiltration structures.

The judge also warned that Beijing's methods have evolved beyond traditional espionage into activities that exploit legal and social organisations. He said alumni associations, hometown groups and similar community networks are increasingly being used to expand Chinese influence while operating in areas that are difficult to prosecute under existing laws, as highlighted by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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