China does not seek ‘sphere of influence’ in ties with Pacific island nations, foreign minister says

BEIJING: China has no geopolitical intention in developing its relations with Pacific island countries and does not seek any so-called sphere of influence, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, noting that its relations with Pacific island countries should not be disrupted by any third party.

When meeting with Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Rick Houenipwela in Beijing, Wang stressed that developing relations with Pacific island countries is aimed at promoting South-South cooperation and common development.

Wang said that Pacific Island countries are sovereign and independent states, not anyone’s “backyard”, and have the right to independently choose their development partners. China’s cooperation with the Solomon Islands comes with no political strings attached, is not forcibly imposed, and makes no empty promises, the foreign minister stressed.

China is willing to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with the Solomon Islands, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand practical cooperation in areas such as green energy, and deepen people-to-people exchanges in education, healthcare, and youth, Wang said.

China and the Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations in 2019, after the Pacific island country severed “diplomatic ties” with the Taiwan region.

China appreciates the new Solomon Islands government’s reaffirmation of its firm commitment to the one-China principle, Wang said, adding that it will consolidate the political foundation of bilateral ties and create necessary conditions for deepening bilateral cooperation. (Agencies)

Also Read: China accused of using espionage to deepen overseas influence