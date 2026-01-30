China escalates diplomatic row with Australia over Darwin port control

BEIJING: China has issued a strong diplomatic warning to Australia over the latter's intention to take back control of the strategically important Port of Darwin, a key northern facility currently leased to a Chinese-owned company under a long-term agreement, reported Al Jazeera.

The dispute further strains relations between Canberra and Beijing, already challenged by broader tensions on security and trade.

China's ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, told reporters this week that Beijing views Australia's push to reclaim the port as "no way to do business" and warned Canberra against altering the status of the lease, which has been in place since 2015. He complained that Australia wanted to reverse the arrangement: "When you're losing money, you want to lease it to a foreign company, and when it's making money, you want to take it back?"- a comment that encapsulates Beijing's ire at the policy shift.

The Port of Darwin, located in Australia's Northern Territory, was leased for 99 years to the Landbridge Group, a company owned by Chinese billionaire Ye Cheng, with the aim of boosting local economic activity through expanded trade operations. However, the lease has been controversial in Australia due to concerns over national security and foreign influence, particularly given the port's proximity to Asia and its use for allied military logistics.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has reiterated his government's commitment to bringing the port back under Australian ownership, arguing that control of such critical infrastructure is in the "national interest." He reaffirmed this stance during a visit to East Timor, saying Australia was determined to ensure the port "goes back into Australian hands." (ANI)

