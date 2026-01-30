Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Venezuela was China’s oil base in US backyard

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told lawmakers that Venezuela under Nicolas Maduro had become a strategic base for China, Russia, and Iran in the Western Hemisphere, warning that Beijing had been receiving Venezuelan oil at deep discounts while expanding its influence close to the United States.

"We had in our hemisphere a regime operated by an indicted narcotrafficker that became a base of operation for virtually every competitor, adversary, and enemy in the world," Rubio said at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Wednesday (local time).

He said China was receiving Venezuelan oil at "about $20 a barrel discount" and, in some cases, "they weren't even paying money for it. It was being used to pay down debt that they were owed."

"This is the oil of the people of Venezuela, and it was being given to the Chinese as barter," Rubio said, adding that China, Russia, and Iran were all operating from Venezuela.

Rubio described the situation as "an enormous strategic risk for the United States not halfway around the world, not in another continent, but in the hemisphere in which we all live."

He said Washington's move against Maduro was aimed at ending that dynamic and regaining leverage. "It was an untenable situation, and it had to be addressed," he said. (IANS)

