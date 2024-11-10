China Forcibly Removes Young Monks from Tibet Monastic School, Escalating Efforts to Erase Tibetan Culture and Religion

Washington: In a concerning escalation of China’s assimilation policies in Tibet, authorities have forcibly removed young monks from the Taktsang Lhamo Monastic School in Dzoge County, Sichuan, in recent months, pressing them into state-run boarding schools as part of a broader effort to erode the Tibetan culture and language.

This marks the latest chapter in Beijing’s long-standing campaign to suppress Tibetan identity and education in favour of a “sinicized” version of national unity.

The Taktsang Lhamo Monastic School, which has been a centre for Tibetan cultural and Buddhist education for over two decades, has been a frequent target of Chinese authorities. Although the school had survived multiple closures and restrictions in the past but under the administration of President Xi Jinping, its future remains uncertain.

Over 500 young monks were enrolled at the school before Chinese authorities initiated a forced transfer of minor students to state-controlled educational institutions in a bid to further “modernize” Tibet’s education system and promote Chinese nationalism.

The International Tibet Council has condemned the forcible removal of young monks, calling it a deliberate effort by Beijing to eradicate Tibetan culture and suppress religious freedoms.

According to the Council’s statement, the Chinese government is methodically rolling out policies aimed at assimilating Tibetans into the broader Chinese population, under the guise of a “universal” education system. The laws, including the 2006 amendment to China’s compulsory education law, mandate that all children attend state schools and prohibit enrolment in private or religiously affiliated schools.

While these laws ostensibly apply to all ethnic groups, their impact on Tibetans has been disproportionately harsh, as the state imposes restrictions on Tibetan language and culture, and forces children into state-run institutions that prioritize Chinese language and ideology over traditional Tibetan education.

Parents who wish to educate their children in Tibetan culture, or who request to keep their children in monasteries, are increasingly subject to legal pressure and state surveillance.

The pushback against these policies has been met with harsh repression. In one instance, on October 2, four young monks from Taktsang Lhamo were detained for “political re-education” after resisting their forced transfer to a state boarding school. Following their detention, the monks were forcibly placed in a state-run institution against their will. The distress of these young students highlights the severe psychological toll of Beijing’s educational policies, as many report feelings of imprisonment and even suicidal ideation. (ANI)

