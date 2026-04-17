China pressures Nepal over Tibet, Taiwan amid growing strategic anxiety

KATHMANDU: China has stepped up diplomatic pressure on Nepal, urging stricter curbs on activities linked to Tibet and Taiwan. The concerns were raised during a high-level meeting between Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming and Nepal’s Home Minister Sudan Gurung, reflecting China’s increasing unease over Kathmandu’s recent political signals, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, during the meeting, Ambassador Zhang cautioned Nepal against engaging with Tibetan political events, particularly the upcoming oath-taking ceremony of Central Tibetan Administration President Penpa Tsering in Dharamshala on May 27.

The envoy highlighted the possibility of Nepal being invited and urged authorities to remain vigilant. China’s apprehensions have intensified due to a series of developments, including a congratulatory message from Tibetan leadership to Balendra Shah and the visible display of Taiwanese symbols in Nepal’s capital.

China reportedly views such gestures as direct challenges to its territorial claims.

Further concerns were raised over the status of Tibetan refugees in Nepal and recent visits by representatives of the 14th Dalai Lama, which Chinese officials perceive as part of a broader pattern of “anti-China” activity.

Observers note that even symbolic acts, such as public goodwill messages, have triggered strong reactions from Beijing. Responding to the concerns, Nepal reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the ‘One-China’ policy, as highlighted by Phayul.

Home Minister Gurung emphasised that Nepal would not allow its territory to be used against neighbouring countries while maintaining its sovereignty and independence in decision-making. Officials also stressed that Nepal would not become a tool of any external power.

The Chinese envoy additionally hinted at possible involvement of unnamed “third countries” attempting to influence Nepal’s internal dynamics, suggesting a strategy aimed at encircling China. Kathmandu, however, reiterated its neutral foreign policy and commitment to balanced relations, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

Also Read: India, Russia, China key to restraining ‘United States warmongering’: Iranian envoy