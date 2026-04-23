China rebukes President Donald Trump over claim of ‘gift’ to Iran on seized ship

BEIJING: China on Wednesday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that a vessel intercepted by US forces in the Strait of Hormuz may have been carrying a “gift from China” to Tehran, reiterating that it has always complied with its international obligations. Responding to a question on Trump’s comments during a regular press conference here, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that Beijing has repeatedly clarified its position on the matter and emphasised its record as a responsible global power. (ANI)

Also Read: China’s shadow over Taiwan: Transparency laws risk weaponization by China