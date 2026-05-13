China says it won’t allow Taiwan to participate in World Health Assembly (WHA)

Beijing: China has announced that it will not approve Taiwan’s participation in the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) set to be held in Geneva from May 18-23.

Addressing a regular press conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated the country’s stance that Taiwan is an “inalienable” part of China and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. Guo stated that Taiwan’s participation in the activities of international organisations, including the WHO, must be handled in line with the ‘One-China’ principle.

“There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. China’s position on the Taiwan region’s participation in the activities of international organizations, including the WHO, is consistent and clear. That is, this must be handled in line with the one-China principle, which is also a fundamental principle recognized by UNGA Resolution 2758 and WHA Resolution 25.1,” said Jiakun when asked about Taiwan not receiving an invitation to attend the 79th World Health Assembly.

“China’s Taiwan region, unless given approval by the Central Government, has no basis, reason or right to participate in the WHA. Due to the DPP authorities’ persistent separatist stance, the political foundation for the Taiwan region to participate in the WHA no longer exists. To uphold the one-China principle as well as the sanctity and authority of relevant UNGA and WHA resolutions, China has decided not to approve the Taiwan region’s participation in this year’s WHA. Any attempt to play the ‘Taiwan card’ for political manipulation in defiance of the one-China principle is doomed to fail,” he added. (IANS)

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